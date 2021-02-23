Industrial Freezer Donated to Store COVID-19 Vaccine in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is thanking Chapman's Canada.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the ice cream company has donated an industrial size freezer to the health unit to help store the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at a temperature of -70 C.

Marentette says the health unit is expecting to receive more Pfizer vaccine and this freezer will help with the rollout of the region's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.

"We have the ability to store the Moderna {vaccine} because the freezer temperatures are not as deep freeze as the Pfizer vaccine," she says. "The Chapman's freezer is one that would secure Pfizer vaccine and has the deep freeze capabilities."

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Marentette says receiving the donation is a good news story.

"We would like to be able to have a freezer in the county to further have that access," she says. "So it will help a great deal and we appreciate it."

Canada is expecting to receive over 475,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.