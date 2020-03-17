Indy 500 Not Cancelled, Yet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say they are holding off on postponing the month of May activities that conclude with the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

The speedway issued a statement Monday saying officials are aware the CDC's interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks.

The Indy 500 draws crowds in excess of 300,000.

NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC's recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after at least two Monday conference calls between the sanctioning body and its team owners.

The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.