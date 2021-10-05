Inert grenades to blame for explosive scare at the Ambassador Bridge

No criminal charges will be laid after a report of possible explosives stopped traffic from crossing the Ambassador Bridge.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Windsor police were contacted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that multiple devices, which were potentially explosive, were located inside a vehicle.

Patrol officers, along with the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) went to the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street West for a report that two grenades were located inside a vehicle.

The grenades were located during secondary inspection and were submerged in an unknown white powdery substance.

The area was evacuated and traffic stopped, with normal traffic flow resuming after 4 p.m.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, it was determined the grenades were inert and the powder was not hazardous.

No charges will be laid as police say the investigation revealed that there was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for any nefarious purpose.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an adult male from the United States. He was returned to the United States and turned him over to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection without incident.