Infection immunity not as effective as vaccine immunity: WRH Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital is looking to clear up any misinformation when it comes to infection immunity versus vaccine immunity with COVID-19.

Dr. Wassim Saad says some believe if you've had COVID you're immune and there's no need to get a shot, but that just isn't true.

While an infection does boost your immunity, Dr. Saad says there's no guarantee it'll be at the level a vaccine can provide.

He says this has become a hot topic for many.

"The World Health Organization, Health Canada and the CDC are all recommending vaccinations after natural infection," he says. "This is obviously a very hot topic now with a lot of people who have had COVID claiming that because they've had COVID that's enough to exempt them from potentially being vaccinated."

Dr. Saad says vaccines are reliable.

"The one thing we know for sure, the response to vaccination is standardized," says Dr. Saad. "Meaning if you give 100 people the vaccine, all of them will have a standard response and they will be protected over 95% from becoming severely infected, from getting into the ICU and from dying."

He says infection immunity is too unpredictable.

"Their reactions can be so varied and their immune response is so varied, that it is unpredictable," he says. "When you're dealing with a public health crisis like this and something that's more on a population level, you cannot rely on natural infection alone to protect themselves and others around them."

Dr. Saad says the highest level of immunity is found in those who have had a COVID-19 infection followed by a vaccination.

The latest numbers show just under 82% of residents over the age of 12 have received both doses of the vaccine.