Infection prevention lapse at Windsor nail salon

Public health infractions have been found at a beauty salon in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) received a complaint about Pro Nails on Wyandotte St. East and performed an inspection on Nov. 7.

WECHU is reporting breaches in infection prevention and control practices such as failure to disinfect resuable equipment as often as necessary to prevent disease transmission and failure to discard single-use equipment immediately after use.

All infractions have been corrected and the salon remains open.

WECHU says although the risk of transmission is low, any clients who received services or anyone who worked there between September 2018 and November 7, 2022 should consult with their healthcare provider to determine if medical testing and treatment is necessary.

There have been no blood-borne infections linked to the premises at this time.