Injunction granted to end blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor
An Ontario Superior Court justice has granted an injunction that would bar protesters on from blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
Geoffrey Morawetz granted the injunctionagainst the blockade effective 7 p.m. Friday to "give individuals the opportunity and time to clear the area."
Protestors have been set up on Huron Church Road since Monday to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
This is a developing story. More to come