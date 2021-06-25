Injunction Issued against Mennonite Churches in Chatham-Kent

A court injunction is now in place against three churches in Chatham-Kent that continue to defy COVID-19 restrictions.

Old Colony Mennonite Church locations on Cundle Line, Grove Mills Line and Wheatley Road have been charged repeatedly for violating pandemic rules dating back to December of 2020.

Church members alternated turns taking responsiblity for exceeding capacity limits, holding public gatherings and ignoring masking and physcial distancing rules.

Chatham-Kent Police Service announced the Ministry of the Attourney General's Office issued a court order Thursday.

Police say the order "specifically deals with the contravention of restrictions relating to capacity, masking and physical distancing" but directed further questions to the ministry.

AM800 News reached out to the ministry for more details, but has yet to recieve a response.

Phase Two of the province's repoening plan is set to roll out June 30.

Under that plan, indoor religous services are permitted at 25 per cent capacity with proper PPE and physical distancing in place.

Outdoor services are only limited to the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres.