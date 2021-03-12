Inmate Death Under Investigation

An inmate at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor has died.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, two inmates were taken to hospital by paramedics on Wednesday.

The statement goes on the say, one of the inmates was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other was treated and returned to the centre.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones was a guest Friday morning on AM800's the Morning Drive.

"It's always concerning when someone dies in our facilities but what we see in our communities whether that is addictions or drug issues, naturally are occurring within our institutions," says Jones.

The ministry says it is not appropriate to publicly comment further as a number of investigations are underway.

The ministry adds, should the coroner determine that the death was anything other than natural causes, an inquest would be called.

AM800 News file photo