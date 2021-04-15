Inmates at Southwest Detention Centre to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Inmates at the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

"The people that are in the detention centre will be vaccinated and I believe it's close to 300 people," says Windsor-Essex County CEO Theresa Marentette.

She says the vaccine will be administered on Friday and eligible staff members will also be vaccinated.

"Any of the staff that are working there that day will be vaccinated," she says. "Other staff that are eligible for vaccination will be asked to go to one of our mass immunization clinics," says Marentette.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the detention centre in early March.

As of Thursday morning, the health unit lifted the outbreak at the detention centre.