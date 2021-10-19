Input needed as Windsor develops regulations for residential rentals

The City of Windsor wants to hear from the public when it comes to regulations for residential rental properties.

A survey has been launched as city administration creates a framework for a draft bylaw, which will allow for a two-year residential rental licensing pilot study in wards 1 and 2.

The city says the study could be of particular interest to both homeowners and renters, along with residential landowners and landlords.

The study is focused on issues with residential rental housing, possible regulatory solutions, and comments and concerns about the proposed licensing framework.

Councillor Fabio Costante represents the city's ward 2, which is part of the study. He says the survey asks a whole host of questions when it comes to property standards, fire codes and tenant safety.

Costante says the bylaw would result in the development of a landlord registry.

"Based on the registry and list of landlords, they would be subject to a yearly inspection, building and fire code inspection, to be sure the property codes are up to standard," he says. "The hope here is that through regular inspection and accountability, we'll see more and more properties up to code, if they aren't already. That should help ensure better tenant safety."

The two wards that are the focus of the pilot study are home to the University of Windsor and St. Clair College, but Costante says the approach is not to target student rentals.

"What I'm hopeful is that we'll be able to gather enough data to make a much more informed decision years from now, because this will be the next term of council, on whether we roll this out city-wide," he says.

Costante calls this "one piece of a puzzle" to address safety and property standards across Windsor.

The survey will be available until Nov. 9 on the Surveys Page of CityWindsor.ca.

Individuals can also request a physical copy of the survey by contacting 311.

Once the survey is completed, administration will present a pilot study licensing by-law at a future meeting of council for consideration.