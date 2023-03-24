Inspection on SafePoint CTS site went 'very well' according to WECHU

The SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services site is one step closer to opening its doors.

During the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board meeting Thursday afternoon, it was stated that the inspection on the building has been completed and went "very well."

Health Canada performed a virtual on-site inspection of the SafePoint location, located at 101 Wyandotte St. E., earlier this month.

Receiving provincial funding of the site has seen delay in recent months, where MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, and the MPP for Windsor West, Lisa Gretzky, have been advocating for the funding to be sent to open and operate the site without further set backs.

During the board meeting, the health unit says that talks are occurring every single day with the Ministry of Health to ensure the funding process is still underway.

Eric Nadalin, the Program Director for Injury and Substance with WECHU, says all they need to open the doors is final approval from Health Canada.

"The site inspection with Health Canada did take place towards the beginning of the month. The inspection went very well. The site is approaching readiness to open the doors," he says. "We are waiting for approval from Health Canada, final approval, that would allow us to operate under their exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, so that's under the Urgent Public Health Needs Sites model."

He adds that there will be opportunities to tour the site.

"We look forward to sharing more information with the public in the near future related to opportunities to tour the site, take part in some open houses, as well as share additional information on how questions can be answered."

Nadalin says they are optimistic with the timeline on receiving approval for provincial funding.

"We're in almost daily dialogue with our partners at the Ministry of Health who are reviewing the application, looking towards additional points of clarification if there are any. I spoke with a member of the administrative team at the Ministry of Health who are reviewing the application, so that process is still underway."

The Health Unit has spent more than $775,000 on SafePoint in capital and operating expenses, with more than $550,000 of that coming from the Ministry of Health's mandatory program funding.

If final provincial funding is not secured by July 2023, Windsor will be required to pay $34,000 each month until approval comes through. By the end of the year, Windsor will have to pay just over $170,000 to keep the facility open.