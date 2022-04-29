Intensive outpatient program for eating disorders lands in Windsor region

A new program being introduced by local healthcare providers aims to help people suffering from eating disorders get the care they need.

The Windsor-Essex Intensive Outpatient Program for Eating Disorders (WEIOP) was made possible through funding from Ontario Health, and a partnership with the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA), Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), and the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC).

The program will offer a number of group and individual sessions and supervised meal support to help people 16 and older who suffer from eating disorders.

Executive Director at BANA, Luciana Rosu, explains the focus of the program.

“We’re trying to restore weight to a healthy range if necessary, and we’re really trying to eliminate those eating disorder symptoms, so it’s a real comprehensive approach, and we’re hoping that people will do well and continue with a better quality of life.”

Rosu adds, parents should know the signs of eating disorders for their childrens’ sake.

“Looking at those types of things where you see some dramatic changes in modd, their weight, their behaviours, isolation, commenting about food in a negative way. Those are some of the things that we look for,”

Rosu says the program is a big step in terms of accessibility.

“We do see lots of people coming in for service with full remission, partial remission with the outpatient program, but we knew the outpatient program wasn’t enough. We don’t want people to have to travel down the 401 to receive more intensive services.”

The program will put special focus on people who haven’t responded well to less intensive programs, and for people stepping down from more intensive treatments.

The EDIOP will operate 4 days per week and include cognitive behavioural therapy, and ppsychoeducation among other solutions. Anyone interested can call the regional intake number at 1-855-969-5530, or go online to www.bana.ca/weiop

