Interactive Map Launched to Find Medical Services during COVID-19 Pandemic



WINDSOR — The Essex County Medical Society is ensuring residents are getting the care they need while hospitals and health care professionals deal with COVID-19 cases.

Society President Dr. Jennifer Bondy says people still need to manage their health, so a map has been designed to help them find the services they need.

"To see where the services are available and in what capacity, meaning, whether they can be over the phone, whether they can be over video or whether then can be seen for essential in person visits," she says.

She says calling around isn't an easy task in the middle of a pandemic as some places don't have the capacity to be open.

Bondy says in some cases, services aren't being offered in the usual locations due to COVID-19.

"They'll be more concentrated than what we're used to and the idea is that we're all working together to ensure that the people of Windsor and Essex County are able to access those services that they need throughout the pandemic," she says.

The map can be found at ecms.org

