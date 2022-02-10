Interim Conservative leader calls for border protests to end

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen is calling on protesters to take down the blockades of border crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Speaking in the House of Commons Tjhursday, Bergen says the time has come for them to stop the disruptive action that is causing economic harm.

She says farmers, manufacturers, small businesses and families are suffering because of the border blockades.

Bergen adds that she doesn't believe that is what the protesters want to do.

Bergen also says the protesters' anti-vaccine-mandate message has been heard and is pledging her party's support to that end.

Bergen made the comments today at the start of debate on a Conservative motion calling on the government for a plan for ending COVID-19 restrictions.

The protest on Huron Church Road in Windsor started Monday and has stalled traffic from using the Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor and Detroit.

Protesters are now blocking Manitoba's main border crossing at Emerson, about 100-kilometres south of Winnipeg.