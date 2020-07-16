Interim Control By-Law to Regulate Windsor Group Homes and Shelters

The City of Windsor has placed a freeze on new lodging homes, group homes and emergency shelters.

An interim control by-law was approved at Monday night's council meeting will give the city the power to regulate where group homes and shelters go in the future.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says group homes and shelters are important but they shouldn't be allowed to pop-up anywhere.

"We want to make sure that lodging homes and emergency shelters are located in the appropriate places in the city," he says. "There are some today that are probably not in the right location."

The Downtown Mission is one example of a shelter sitting in the city's core.

Dilkens says resident concerns about that placement started the conversation.

"So many people looked at us and said, 'how could you ever let an emergency shelter locate on your main street?' It was a valid question and we unpacked the answer to that question and it was clear that they followed all the rules that were in place at the time," says Dilkens.

He says homes and shelters are important, so the by-law doesn't mean they won't be allowed.

"If there's something that comes up that needs an exemption, they can apply for an exemption and council will consider it and say yes or no," he says. "It doesn't totally freeze it, it just puts control on it so that the process doesn't actually automatically approve."

Dilkens says the city has one year to create a permanent by-law before the interim control measure expires.