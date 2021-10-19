Interim executive director named for Windsor's Downtown Mission

An interim executive director has been announced to lead Windsor's Downtown Mission.

The board of directors has selected Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin to take the role while they search for a new permanent executive director.

She takes on the job from Reverend Ron Dunn who recently resigned from the post to take a job in Halifax.

Ponniah-Goulin says she has some big shoes to fill.

"Every fibre of my being, I will be doing all I can that the work of the Mission keeps going forward. Those that we serve will have a place to go for food, for shelter, for hope."

She says when she first joined the Mission, they would typically see someone who was living in poverty or trying to get help.

"Today there is a lot more individuals coming to us from the community. There's a lot more people with higher needs, of higher intensity of issues that they're dealing with personally as well."

Ponniah-Goulin wouldn't say if she wants the new job on a permanent basis.

"We'll definitely have to see how the next few months, I'm assuming it will take at least a few months to find the perfect person to lead the Mission. It is a tough job."

Ponniah-Goulin joined The Mission in January 2016 and has served as director of development since October 2017.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi