Interim Medical Officer of Health would like to see Naloxone kits in more households

While the COVID-19 pandemic has stolen the spotlight as of late, the opioid crisis is still a major problem locally.

This from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit interim Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai who says people are still dying from opioid overdoses at an alarming rate and one way to stop that is with Naloxone.

Dr. Nesathurai is reminding the public the kits are available free of charge at many local pharmacies.

He says, when it comes to opioid related deaths, the numbers tell the story.

"In Ontario in 2020, approximately 2,400 people died of opioid related deaths. In that same period of time there were about 550 people that died in car crashes. So there are four times as many people dying of opioid use and misuse than dying in car crashes."

Dr. Nesathurai says many opioid users die with others around — if Naloxone was on hand the outcome could be different.

"About a fifth of all people who die of an opioid overdose, die with someone in attendance with them. If we can get Naloxone kits out to people, we might be able to save a life. If you had know someone who's using or you think there might be a situation or it might be worthwhile to have a kit, go get a kit," he said.

He says opioids are still a problem despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Clearly COVID is a priority, but I think at some point we also have to talk about the other public health priorities as well. It's still a problem and it may not have received as much public attention as it had before, but I think that's something that we have to really consider about putting our attention to."

The list of pharmacies offering free Naloxone kits can be found on the health unit's website.