Internal United Auto Workers leaks undermine trust at the bargaining table

(New York, NY) -- New leaked message from an aide to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain are shining light on the union's hardball tactics.

Screenshots of the leaked messages from UAW communications director Jonah Furman, about the union's strike strategy against Detroit automakers say the UAW is inflicting "reputation damage and operational chaos" at GM, Ford and Stellantis.

The messages were leaked to the Detroit Free Press and came from a private group chat on X, provoking outrage and accusations of bad-faith bargaining from the automakers.

Furman says the UAW aims to turn the companies against each other in a bid to secure the best deal for union members.

— with files from MetroSource