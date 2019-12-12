Internationals Lead Presidents Cup

Team International enjoys an early advantage at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

Tiger Woods made six birdies as he and Justin Thomas won, 4 and 3, against Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods became the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since the first one in 1994.

He won his 25th match, one short of the Presidents Cup record held by Phil Mickelson.

The International team is leading for the first time since the second session in 2005.

Friday matches include Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas vs. Hideki Matsuyama-Byeong Hun An.