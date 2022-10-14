Internet and telephone voting begins in Tecumseh and LaSalle for Municipal Election

Residents in the Town of Tecumseh and the Town of LaSalle can begin casting their electronic ballot for the municipal and school board elections.

Starting today, Internet and telephone voting will begin for all Tecumseh and LaSalle residents. Electronic ballots will be the only method of voting in the election this year for both municipalities.

Voters can go on the Tecumseh website or the LaSalle website, or by calling using the phone number provided in their Voter Information Letter with your Personal Identification Number.

In Tecumseh, residents can vote anytime, anywhere, from October 14 at 8:30 a.m. until October 24 at 8 p.m.

In LaSalle, residents can start voting on October 14 from 10 a.m. until Monday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Those in the Town of LaSalle with questions, those who need assistance, or residents who need to use a computer or telephone can go to the LaSalle Civic Centre. Hours of operation at the centre can be found online.



For more information or assistance in Tecumseh, please call 519-735-2743 or visit the Town of Tecumseh website.

Residents in LaSalle can find more information on the town's website.