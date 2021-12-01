Intersection of County Road 42 and Banwell Road reopened

The intersection of County Road 42 and Banwell Road in Tecumseh has reopened following an early morning crash.

Just after 4 a.m Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on County Road 42 and Banwell Road in the Town of Tecumseh.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was tkane to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, the traffic lights at the intersection of Banwell Road and County Road 42 were damaged.

Both roads were closed for several hours as crews made repairs to the lights at the intersection.