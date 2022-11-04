Interviews set for today in search for next Windsor police chief

The search for the next chief of the Windsor Police Service is in the interview phase.

The Windsor Police Services Board of Directors will be conducting interviews Friday in the search for the next chief.

The posting for the job closed Sept. 19 and since then, the board has been going through the list of applicants, being aided in the process by executive search firm Odgers Berndtson.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, chair of the police services board, says they have some good candidates up for consideration.

"We're excited about the process. We did a nationwide search, we've narrowed the field down, we'll undertake second round interviews and hopefully we can make a determination after that," he says.

Former police chief Pam Mizuno announced her sudden retirement on March 22, stepping down at the end of March after spending just two-and-a-half years in the position.

Deputy chief Jason Bellaire has been serving as the acting chief of police since April 1 and has indicated he would apply for the permanent position

Dilkens says they have a real mix of candidates, both internally and externally.

"There was a good cross-section both from the RCMP, from provincial police, from local police services and so we have a lot of talent to sort through. I think we're undertaking a very robust process that will get us a great chief at the end of the day," he says.

Dilkens says it's really important for the next chief to have good communication skills and be able to lead a complex organization.

"The Windsor Police Service is an organization of over 600 employees. So the next chief has to have the trust of those people, has to earn the trust of those people and be able to be really work through all of the very complex nuisances involved with delivering policing services to a community," he adds.

The board hopes to be able to announce the next police chief later in November.