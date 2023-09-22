Intimate partner violence cases still on the rise in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is reporting that the number of cases of intimate partner violence are still on the rise.

According to statistics presented to the Windsor Police Service Board of Directors meeting Thursday, police recorded 383 intimate partner related occurrences in June, 421 in July and another 420 in August.

Acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says a lot of crime figures went up during the COVID-19 pandemic and then went down post-pandemic, but cases of intimate partner violence have remained high in Windsor and across Ontario.

Crowley says the challenge is that this is a reactive situation for police.

"It's in the home. We're talking about contributors like alcohol abuse, drug abuse, mental health and unhoused people, which is partially driving that,' he says.

Crowley says population growth is also a factor in the rising numbers.

"We're talking thousands of international students, we're talking thousands of new Canadians every year, plus our regular population growth in the city itself," he says."When you factor in the census metropolis area, we are really seeing an increase we've never seen before, so those are things driving these numbers."

The County of Essex, Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg all voted this past summer to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Crowley says they do get calls from people reporting cases of intimate partner violence, which he encouarges.

"I understand people don't want to get involved sometimes but truly when it comes down to it, we're talking about people and we're talking about safety. I would hope if it was someone I knew in trouble, someone would call and help them," he says.

Crowley adds they continue to work with their community partners to work with victims and to educate the community on the resources that are available.

Police say victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone and say there are local resources for individuals needing support including Victim Services Windsor and Essex County and the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County.

In May, the Windsor Police Service launched the WPS C.A.R.E.S. program to to make it easier for victims of violence to find resources, education, and support to deal with what they're going through.

Those who are survivors of violence and need assistance can also contact the Hiatus House help line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 519-252-7781.