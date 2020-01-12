Investigation Continues After 13 Bee Hives Stolen in Wheatley

An update to a story AM800 News first told you about last week.

Chatham-Kent police continue to investigate the theft of 13 bee hives from a property near 3rd Concession Line in Wheatley.

Police say the hives were stolen between November and December.

According to police, evidence at the scene suggests whoever took the hives had a working knowledge of how to move and transport them.

The owner of the hives reported the theft to police on December 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.