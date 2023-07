Damage is pegged at $100,000 after a fire at a Home Hardware store in Windsor.

Crews were called to the store in the 700-block of Tecumseh Road West around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says the investigation is ongoing but says it appears the fire started on the exterior of the building.

No injuries are reported and a cause is unknown at this time.

Photo submitted to AM800