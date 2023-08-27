Investigation determines a tornado hit the west side of Windsor

An investigation has concluded that a tornado hit the west side of Windsor.

The determination was made following a survey of the damage by the Northern Tornadoes Project.

An NTP investigation has concluded that an EF0 tornado hit the west side of Windsor on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24.

Drone image showing tree and roof damage on Northway Ave. in Windsor. Aug. 25, 2023 (Photo: Northern Tornadoes Project)

A tornado warning was issued after 10 p.m. that night as a severe storm moved over the area.

According to a report from the NTP, a ground survey found damage along a narrow path, including numerous downed trees and branches, roof shingles removed on a number of homes, and damaged fences.

The event is assessed as an EF0 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 125 km/h, travelling a length of 11.6 km.

EF0 is the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

Investigators will continue to survey the storm damage from Tecumseh to the Woodslee/Cottam area, plus damage at Belle River, throughout the day Sunday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project, based out of Western University in London, documents all tornado activity in Canada.

Map showing locations where photos were taken from the ground along the 11.6 km damage path of the tornado. Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo: Northern Tornadoes Project)