Investigation into a crash in Lakeshore leads to $120,000 drug bust

An investigation into a crash in Lakeshore has resulted in a big drug bust.

On Sept. 10 at around 6 a.m., OPP officers responded to a call about a single vehicle in the ditch in the 11000 block of County Road 46.

An initial investigation revealed the driver was in violation of a previous court order.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lakeshore OPP detachment.

A further investigation revealed a large quantity of illicit drugs within the vehicle, including suspected cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $120,000.

A 37-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing seven charges including three counts of failing to comply with a release order, three drug trafficking-related charges and one count of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.