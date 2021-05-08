Investigation into Leamington Greenhouse Fire Continues

The investigation into a fire that caused $6-million in damage to a Leamington greenhouse continues.

Leamington Fire Service Chief Andrew Baird says the fire broke out at 429 Mersea Road 7 around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Baird says no one was injured, but the fire was deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) was called in to investigate.

The investigation was completed Friday and the outcome will be released in the coming days, according to Baird.