Investigation Underway After a Fire on Drouillard Road in Windsor

The cause of a huge fire in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the 1100-block of Drouillard Road near Richmond Street shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a fire in a multi-unit building.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says firefighters switched to a defensive, exterior attack when flames broke through the roof about 20 minutes later.

It took nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control.

Lee says all residents of the building got out safely and there are no reports of injuries.

A damage estimate has not been released.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews battle a fire in a multi-unit building on Drouillard Road. January 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_)