Investigation Underway after Fatal Head on Crash in Chatham-Kent

An 83-year-old Leamington man is dead after a head on crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road, around 9am Tuesday morning.

Police say the collision involved a van and transport truck.

According to police, the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old Wheatley man suffered minor injuries.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.