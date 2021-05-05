Investigation Underway after Fatal Head on Crash in Chatham-Kent
An 83-year-old Leamington man is dead after a head on crash in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road, around 9am Tuesday morning.
Police say the collision involved a van and transport truck.
According to police, the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 63-year-old Wheatley man suffered minor injuries.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.