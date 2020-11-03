Investigation Underway after Multiple Shots Fired on Balfour Boulevard

A shooting in Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor police say officers responded to the 1800-block of Balfour Boulevard around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple shots fired in the area.

According to police, a black SUV was seen travelling southbound on Balfour at the time of the shooting.

Police say there were no injuries and the Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene.



The Major Crime Branch is asking one with information to come forward.

Detectives are also asking residents along with businesses in the area to check video surveillance for possible evidence.