Investigators appeal to drivers of two vehicles for info in taxi driver attack

Windsor police believe the drivers of two vehicles in the area at the time of an attack on a taxi driver may be able to assist the investigation.

Investigators have determined that two vehicles were in the area at the time of the incident and the drivers or passengers may have witnessed something that could possibly assist in the investigation.

Investigators would like to also determine if either of these vehicles have dashcam footage.

These vehicles would have been travelling westbound on Erie Street West near Victoria Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 12.

Images of the vehicles have been released and investigators are requesting the drivers and/or passengers of the two pictured vehicles contact police.

Investigators also stress the vehicles pictured are not considered suspect vehicles.

Windsor police believe two vehicles (pictured) driving on Erie Street West near Victoria Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. on March 12, may be able to assist in the investigation into an attack on a city taxi driver. March 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, a taxi was eastbound on Erie Street West near Victoria Avenue when the driver heard an object strike the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over to investigate the noise, a male approached the vehicle and struck the driver's side window, causing it to break. The driver suffered potentially life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

Two males were seen in the area around the time of the incident and the suspects are believed to have been walking eastbound on Erie Street West on the north sidewalk.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", 25-years-old, short black hair, wearing a black track suit.

The second suspect is described as a male, possibly black.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence. It is requested that footage be reviewed both prior to and after the incident as it is unknown how long the suspects were walking in the area before and after the incident. Anyone driving in the area at the time is also requested to review dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.