Investment made in safety at Windsor International Airport

The Canadian Government has made a big investment in the Windsor International Airport.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced on Friday, that they would be making significant safety investments at the airport.

The government will be putting $180,000 into the purchase of a 4x2 plow truck that will be used to remove ice and snow.

This comes in addition to $200,000 in funds to purchase a loader as a part of a program which began in May 2021.

