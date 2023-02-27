iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Investment to aid international agricultural workers locally


AM800-News-Tractor-Harvest-Road

The Government of Ontario is making an investment to improve primary care for international agricultural workers locally. 

An investment of $329,000 will go to the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centre and $696,800 will go to the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre to improve access to primary care for workers. 

This comes as part of a $2.2 million investment made across South Western Ontario.  

Funding will be allocated to four healthcare facilities in the region.

This will add up to 14 full-time workers including nurse practitioners, physicians, social workers, community health workers and interpreters.

A breakdown of the funding can be found below:  

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE