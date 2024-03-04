Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I scoring record

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has become the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes' 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark finished with 35 points.

She entered the game needing 18 to pass Maravich's total of 3,667, which he amassed in just 83 games over three seasons at LSU.

Maravich's record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard's major college women's record when she scored 33 points against Minnesota.