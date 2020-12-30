Iran Creates Compensation Fund for Victims of Ukrainian Flight PS752

Iran has created a compensation fund for the victims of Ukrainian International Airlines' Flight PS752.

Five of the 176 victims on the plane that was shot down outside Tehran on Jan. 8 were students at The University of Windsor.

According to a report Wednesday, Iran will pay $150,000 U.S. for each victim, but no timeline for those payouts was released.

The announcement comes just over a week before the anniversary of the tragedy that has several governments, including Canada, continuing to push for more co-operation on the investigation into the crash.

The Canadian government alleges questions about the identify of those responsible and what led to Iran's Revolutionary Guard opening fire have yet to be answered.

Officials are also questioning why civil air traffic was allowed to resume the same night Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles toward U.S. forces in Iraq.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens, 30 Canadian permanent residents, and many others with ties to Canadian universities were killed in the crash.

-— with files from The Canadian Press.