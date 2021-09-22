Irek Kusmierczyk re-elected in Windsor-Tecumseh

Federal election results are in from the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk has been re-elected to the seat.

After a razor thin margin in the vote tally on election night, Elections Canada staff were tasked with counting about 2,000 mail in ballots to determine the winner between Kusmierczyk and the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle.

While results still have to be verified, the final count shows Kusmierczyk ahead by just 675 votes earning him 31.8% of the vote — compared to Hardcastle's 30.6%.

Kusmierczyk, a former city councillor, was first elected in the riding in 2019 when he beat Hardcastle who had held the seat since 2015.

Conservative Kathy Borrelli held third, followed by the People's Party of Canada's Victor Green, the Green Party's Henry Oulevey and Laura Chesnik of the Marxist-Leninst Party.