Islamic Relief Canada hosts fundraiser in Windsor for Morocco and Libya relief efforts

The local region is looking to help those affected by natural disasters in both Morocco and Libya.

Islamic Relief Canada is hosting a fundraiser in Windsor today to help support the thousands of people affected by these disasters.

On September 8, Morocco experienced its strongest earthquake in over a century, measuring an estimated magnitude of 6.8.

Just two days later, Libya was hit with severe flooding in the country's northeastern region.

Between the two events, thousands of lives have been lost, and have left survivors in dire circumstances, having lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.

Islamic Relief Canada is organizing fundraising events across Canada, with Windsor's event taking place this evening.

Aliya Samsair, Regional Coordinator for Islamic Relief Canada in Windsor, says everyone is welcome to attend the event.

"The event is going to be taking place at this evening at the Ciociaro Club, which is going to be open to the Windsor community. Anyone is welcome to attend, we are more than happy to have as much support as possible considering the large affects that this disaster has had on so many people. both in Morocco and Libya. So, that's going to be taking place at the Ciociaro Club at 5:30 p.m. this evening."

She says while they can't accept physical donations of goods, monetary donations will be accepted.

"From these monetary donations we are then going to be partnering with local organizations on the ground, both in Morocco and in Libya, where they're going to be providing things like food, shelter, tents, hygiene materials, these bare necessities that the people in those regions need."

Samsair says it's important for the community to show love and support all around the world.

"When these disasters strike it truly is heart-wrenching because we can relate in some ways to these individuals where they are mothers, and fathers, and children, and just generations of families that are just completely wiped away. So, when we're able to provide aide, and do whatever we can, I do think it's so important that we show our love and support."

Those interested in attending the fundraising event can purchase tickets online by clicking here or at the Ciociaro Club at the start of the event. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to affected areas, working closely with local partners to provide critical aid.

Donations made will help provide life-saving essentials to those affected, as well as emergency food packs, and shelter to those who have lost their homes in both countries.

More information on how to help Morocco can be found here, and how to help Libya can be found here.