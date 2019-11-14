Islanders Trim Toronto

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice as the New York Islanders nipped the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 at Nassau Coliseum.

Derick Brassard contributed two assists and a goal to the victory for New York, which extended its point streak to 13 striaght NHL games.

Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves and the Islanders.

Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander, Justin Holl and John Tavares scored the Toronto goals.

The Leafs tallied twice in the final two minutes to cut the lead to one, but lost their third straight.