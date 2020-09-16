Isles Beat Bolts in 2OT

The New York Islanders will spend at least two more days in the Edmonton bubble after extending the Eastern Conference final to a sixth game.

Jordan Eberle scored on a 2-on-1 break 12 1/2 minutes into double-overtime to give the Isles a 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Anders Lee lugged the puck deep into the Tampa Bay zone before sliding a pass to Eberle in the slot.

Semyon Varlamov was superb at times while stopping 36 shots, with some of his best stops coming in OT.

The Islanders ended an 0-13 skid on the power play when Ryan Pulock blasted a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy 15:41 into the game.

New York maintained the lead until Victor Hedman's goal four minutes into the second period.

Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves for the Lightning, who are the road team for Game 6 on Thursday.

