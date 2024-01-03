Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader is killed in Beirut strike

BEIRUT - Israel is on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut.

The strike was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.

Saleh Arouri was the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted nearly three months ago.

The killing provided a morale boost for Israelis still reeling from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as the militants put up stiff resistance in Gaza and continue to hold scores of hostages.

But its implications for the war remain unclear, as it risked opening up a second front.