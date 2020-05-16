It'll be a Different Vollmer Complex: LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy

What will it take to reopen the Vollmer Centre along with starting recreational programs in LaSalle once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by the province?

Council got a better idea this week after reviewing a report from the town's Culture and Recreation Department.

The report states it will take between four to six weeks to get prepared for a full recreation schedule.

It also says part time staff will need to be rehired and retained after being laid off due to the pandemic.

Mayor Marc Bondy says scheduling will have to be addressed as well.

"All the users will have to probably assume the same basic but everything has to be fine tuned," says Bondy.

He says it will be difficult to get everything up and running.

"It all depends how much lead time we get from the province," says Bondy. "Obviously the more time we have the better, we can get things back to normal in our parks and recreation department."

Bondy says there will be some adjustments at the Vollmer.

"They'll be new practices that everybody's going to have to maintain and it will be a different Vollmer Complex that's for sure," says Bondy.

The report also states it will take about one week to get the Vollmer Centre ready for the public.

One rink still has ice but it will take three weeks to get the ice ready for the other rink.

Program schedules will need to be created along with sports schedules.