It's been 1-Year Since COVID-19 Showed up in Windsor-Essex

The first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Essex County on this date in 2020.

Since then 13,534 people have contracted the virus in Windsor-Essex and 401 have died as of Friday evening. Across Canada, we've now seen more than 927,000 cases of the virus and 22,617 deaths.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj remembers the anxiety leading up to the first case.

He tells The Afternoon News it was always a matter of time, but it was still hard to prepare for.

"In Detroit, not only were we watching it on the news, but of course, some staff worked over there and have friends over there, so we were getting live information and feedback about what to expect," he added.

Musyj says administration was bombarded with questions as they tried to put plans in place.

"Trying to get as much information out to our staff as fast as possible to outline what to expect, but we didn't know," he says. "We just didn't have all the information that we have now so we were literally, until we got our first case, we were walking on egg shells, just waiting until it happened."

He says everyone is still finding their footing after a year of learning and growing.

"How it spreads, even what we're doing as a community with respect to masking and social distancing and hand hygiene," he says. "You have to remember back then [when the pandemic began] the whole concept of even masking as foreign for individuals in the public."

Musyj says everyone at Windsor Regional Hospital is feeling the pressure.

He says staff are encouraged to take personal time during brief slow downs and administration holds virtual events for moral like bingos.

Musyj jokes those events max out at 1,000 due to server limitations, a far cry from the 100 people he gets tuning in to his town hall events.

According to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization, 121,464,666 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, with 2,684,093 people dying from the virus.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides.