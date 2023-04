The Windsor Spitfires are looking to avoid making OHL history tonight.

Windsor trails Kitchener 3-0 in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

A loss to the Rangers and the Spitfires would become the first top-seeded team swept out of the playoffs in the first round.

A win and the teams will travel to the WFCU Centre for Game 5 Saturday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell of tonight's game from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium begins at 6:45 p.m.