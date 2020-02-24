It's NHL Trade Deadline Day

General managers across the NHL have until 3pm Monday to make a deal ahead of the league's trade deadline.

On Monday morning, the Ottawa Senators traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Namestnikov, who was acquired for a fourth-rounder and Nick Ebert from the New York Rangers in October, had 13 goals and 12 assists in 54 games with the Sens.

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a first round pick in 2020, a second round draft pick in 2020 and a third round selection in 2022. There are said to be conditions on all of the draft picks included in the deal.

The Detroit Red Wings made a trade with Edmonton on Sunday.

The Wings sent veteran defenceman Mike Green to the Oilers in exchange for centre Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick.

The Montreal Canadiens dealt Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals for a 2020 third-round pick.

