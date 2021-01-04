It's Semifinal Day at the World Juniors

Team Canada is set to meet Team Russia at the first of two semifinal games at the world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton today.

The winner will play in Tuesday night's gold-medal game against the winner of the second semifinal matchup between Finland and the United States

The losers of both semifinal games will play in the bronze-medal game, also scheduled for Tuesday.

Canada -- the reigning champs -- and Russia played each other in a pre-tournament game back on Dec. 23.

Jamie Drysdale scored the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 Canada victory.

Canada blanked the Czechs in a 3-0 quarterfinal win while Russia edged Germany 2-1.

with files from (The Canadian Press)