It's Tim Hortons Camp Day 

Tim Hortons Camp Day is officially here.

For today only, 100 per cent of all proceeds from hot coffee and iced coffee will go directly to the Camp Day funds. Those in the community are also encouraged to donate money, or purchase a Camp Day bracelet.

Tim Hortons camps allows youth to take part in nature experiences while also learning how to develop social and emotional skills and learning and innovation skills.

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps operate seven different camps across Canada and the United States. In Canada, six camps span across five provinces, with two in Ontario and one each in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. Kentucky is home to the U.S. camp.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Nicole Palazzi, a local teacher who attends the camps and helps kids get to the camp, says the camp gives youth the chance to be leaders.

"When you give kids the opportunity to plan events and organize fun activities for other kids, they are so excited about doing that because kids want to be leaders, we just have to give them the chance and that's what Tim's Camp does for kids."

She says the students gain a lot of independence from the camp.

"It is a chance for the kids to sort of learn about themselves, you know, you have students that may not love sitting in a desk all day, but they get to camp and they get to be creative, they get to be active, and they learn all kinds of new things. So, it really opens up the door for just new ideas and it opens up their perspective that there's more."

Palazzi says she's seen first hand with one of her students how the program changes them for the better.

"She attended Summer Program last year and she's quiet, hardworking, and then she gets to camp and she's up on stage singing and dancing, and it kind of blew the other kids away. And they were so impressed by her that they really encouraged her, and she just blossomed. So, I can't wait to see what she does after four years of being in the program."

The Foundation offer summer programs as well as school programs.

Numerous Tim Hortons locations across Windsor and Essex County will be taking part in Camp Day.

Since 1974, the Camp Foundation has worked with more than 300,000 young people.