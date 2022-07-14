Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president, dead at 73

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

Donald Trump confirmed Thursday, Ivana died at her New York home.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Donald Trump said in a statement.

Ivana was Donald Trump's first wife and they had three kids together: Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and 38-year-old Eric Trump.

"Her pride and joy were her three children… She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her," the former U.S. president said. "Rest in peace, Ivana!"

More to come...