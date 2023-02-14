Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary to take over Highland Games

The Town of Kingsville will no longer be running the Highland Games.

During Monday night's meeting, council voted unanimously to dissolve the Kingsville Highland Games Advisory Committee and the Highland Games.

However, the games will be returning with Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary hosting the event.

Jack Miner posted on social media that they will be hosting the one day event on Saturday, June 24 at the sanctuary at 332 Road 3 West.

The Highland Games celebrates the Scottish and Celtic culture and features events such as tug-of-war, and the caber toss.

Dennis Rogers, Kingsville mayor, says it was time for Jack Miner to take over, but the town will help where they can.

"It was just kind of time for them to go out on their own and obviously they'll assume the liabilities and financial's and all of that, and then we're more at the macro level of it, so if there's any guidance or direction or letters of support we're happy to do that for the town. That's where it moved to."

He says the move happened quickly, but Jack Miner was interested in the event.

"Our plan was always to move forward with the games, and then kind of the way things transpired, talking with the committee members and then Jack Miner stepped up wanting to be involved. It kind of happened kind of quickly. But, the town was always supporting there to be a Highland Games this year, and years to come. It's just a different set up, in a different spot."

Rogers says the town is still happy the games are staying close.

"It's an event that we definitely support, it's an event that we want to happen within our town. And, last years financial's aside it still brings people into our town and into our businesses. It's a great event, and it's a different event, right? You know we're definitely happen that it's still moving forward within our town, and we want it to be here for a long time to come."

Kingsville decided to dissolve the committee and games in the town due to numerous members of the committee resigning.

The games were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the town also saw a drastic drop in attendance when they held them event in 2022.

Last year, fewer people attended the event than in 2019, which impacted anticipated revenues, resulting in a deficit of approximately $18,700 for the year.

Reserves from prior years covered the majority of the remaining expenses, resulting in a $6,140 loss.