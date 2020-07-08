Jackson Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Posts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.

Jackson attributed a quote to Adolph Hitler and also made posts admiring Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said his post ``was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,'' He added that he ''just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person.''

The team and the NFL both issued statements condemning Jackson's posts.



with files from Associated Press